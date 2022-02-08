Here Are 5 Things to Know About American Freeskier Alex Hall

The 2022 Winter Olympics isn't the first games for American freeskier Alex Hall.

Hall, 23, competed in slopestyle skiing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where he finished in 16th place.

Now, the 6'4" athlete has been training ever since then and is ready to compete with Team USA in Beijing.

Here are five things to know about two-time Olympian Alex Hall.

Hall was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, but grew up in Switzerland.

Although Hall grew up in Zurich, Switzerland, he moved back to the U.S. at the age of 16 to begin training with the U.S. freeski team.

2. His father is from Salt Lake City, Utah and his mother is from Bologna, Italy.

His parents and his brother still live in Switzerland, while all of his mother's side of the family is still in Italy.

3. Having grown up in Switzerland, Hall learned to speak four languages.

He speaks German and English fluently, and Italian and French conversationally.

4. Although he loves skiing in the winter, Hall also enjoys surfing during the summer.

Hall is really outdoorsy, as he also likes to fish, hike and spend time cliff diving.

5. Hall's Olympic role model is sprinting legend Usain Bolt.

Hall says he'd love to meet many Summer Olympic athletes, but Usain Bolt is at the top of his list.

