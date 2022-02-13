Kaillie Humphries

Kaillie Humphries' Family, Dog Party Ahead of Her Olympic Monobob Runs

Humphries' family is excited to see her race for gold in red, white and blue

By Max Molski

DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images

Kaillie Humphries’ family, friends and dog are ready to watch her go for a third Olympic gold medal.

Humphries will make her final runs in the inaugural Olympic women’s monobob competition at the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist holds a 1.04-second lead over Canada’s Christine de Bruin in second place.

While Humphries won her first two medals representing Canada, she is competing for Team USA in Beijing. Based on the scenes from her family’s party in Carlsbad, Calif., everyone is excited to see her in red, white and blue.

Humphries' dog, Duchess, is a 5-year-old golden doodle decked out in U.S. colors.

Image credit: Ilana Taub
Image credit: Ilana Taub

Duchess isn't the only dog rooting for Humphries:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Image credit: Ilana Taub
Image credit: Ilana Taub

Along with the dogs, Humphries' husband, Travis, is rooting from afar:

Image credit: Ilana Taub

The final runs of the women's monobob begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

the torch Feb 1

Team USA Aims to Improve Medal Count With Ice Dance, Women's Monobob

medal count Feb 5

Olympic Medal Count 2022: See Who Has Won The Most Overall and Gold Medals

This article tagged under:

Kaillie HumphriesTeam USAbobsled
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us