Kaillie Humphries' Family, Dog Party Ahead of Her Olympic Monobob Runs

Kaillie Humphries’ family, friends and dog are ready to watch her go for a third Olympic gold medal.

Humphries will make her final runs in the inaugural Olympic women’s monobob competition at the 2022 Beijing Games on Sunday. The two-time Olympic gold medalist holds a 1.04-second lead over Canada’s Christine de Bruin in second place.

While Humphries won her first two medals representing Canada, she is competing for Team USA in Beijing. Based on the scenes from her family’s party in Carlsbad, Calif., everyone is excited to see her in red, white and blue.

Humphries' dog, Duchess, is a 5-year-old golden doodle decked out in U.S. colors.

Duchess isn't the only dog rooting for Humphries:

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Along with the dogs, Humphries' husband, Travis, is rooting from afar:

The final runs of the women's monobob begin at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.