Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces

Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram.

Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and the MVP award in 2008 and 2013.

In 2021, she signed with the Chicago Sky, helping the franchise to its first WNBA championship while averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game during the regular season.

She earned her sixth and seventh All-Star nods in the last two seasons with the Sky. Parker is a native of the Chicagoland area, born in Naperville, Ill., and an alumnus of Naperville Central High School.

The Las Vegas Aces are the defending WNBA champions from the 2022 WNBA season. The title marked their first championship in franchise history.

"I’m forever appreciative of everyone in Chicago - our fans, teammates, coaches, and ownership," Parker wrote in the Instagram post. "But more than the past two seasons, I’m thankful to the city that raised me, the childhood friends I still have to this day, the teachers I still am learning from, and the moments in time that will forever be in my heart.

"While Chicago will always be my home, my family’s home is on the west coast."