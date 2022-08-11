Sports

Field of Dreams

Cubs: Twitter Reacts to Harry Caray Hologram at Field of Dreams

Fans were not fond of the late Harry Caray's hologram shown on Thursday

By Tim Stebbins

Twitter reacts to Field of Dreams Harry Caray hologram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — MLB's Field of Dreams game is a night full of nostalgia for fans and players alike that brings out memories of baseball from years past.

That nostalgia also includes Harry Caray — apparently.

FOX and the Field of Dreams — seemingly in an attempt to honor the legendary Cubs broadcaster — aired a Caray hologram paired with audio of him singing the seventh inning stretch.

Except, Caray died in 1998, and while it was his likeness, some found it rather unsettling. 

A look at some reactions from Twitter:

