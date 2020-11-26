FIU Panthers

Daye, Jr. Scores 24 to Lead FIU Basketball Past Flagler in Season Opener

Flagler cut the lead to three with 24 seconds remaining but missed two 3-point attempts in the final seconds

Antonio Daye, Jr. had a career-high 24 points as Florida International defeated Flagler 85-81 on Wednesday night in a season opener.

Radshad Davis had 15 points for Florida International. Tevin Brewer added 10 points as did Eric Lovett.

Jaizec Lottie had 29 points for the Saints. Marcus Henderson added 15 points.

A 6-0 spurt left FIU ahead by 13 with 6:22 remaining. Flagler cut the lead to three with 24 seconds remaining but missed two 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

