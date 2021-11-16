Miami Dolphins

Dolphins Place Greg Little on IR, Waive Sheldrick Redwine

By The Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Greg Little on injured reserve and waived safety Sheldrick Redwine on Tuesday, moves involving two players who hadn't appeared in a game for the team yet this season.

Little was acquired in a trade with Carolina on Aug. 17, and has been inactive for all 10 of Miami's games. Redwine was signed Oct. 26 and was inactive for three games.

The Dolphins also signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings to the practice squad Tuesday, doing so while releasing Jabaal Sheard from the practice squad.

The Dolphins, winners of two straight after a 1-7 start, visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

