FIU Holds on for 74-71 Win Over UNC Greensboro in OT

Clevon Brown posted 18 points to lead the Panthers (4-1), hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor

By The Associated Press

Tevin Brewer made a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in overtime to give Florida International a lead they would not relinquish en route to a 74-71 win over UNC Greensboro on Sunday.

Capping a second half that featured seven lead changes and six ties, the Spartans' De'Monte Buckingham made a jumper to even the contest at 65 with 1:54 remaining in regulation, eventually sending the game to overtime.

Clevon Brown posted 18 points to lead the Panthers (4-1), hitting 8 of 10 shots from the floor. Javaunte Hawkins scored 15, while Tevin Brewer and Denver Jones both scored 14. FIU has won four straight.

Buckingham had 21 points to pace the Spartans (4-2). Bas Leyte added 15 points and Dante Treacy scored 13.

