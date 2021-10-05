Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FIU Posts Football Head Coach Job, But School Says Don't Read Much Into It

The job was posted October 1st - one day before the Panthers were blown out 58-21 in the annual Shula Bowl game against rival Florida Atlantic

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Five games into the 2021 college football season, FIU posted several jobs for both the head football coach and assistant coaches.

The school has posted the positions on the American Football Coaches Association website while head coach Butch Davis continues in his coaching role in his fifth season at the school.

The jobs were posted October 1st - one day before the Panthers were blown out 58-21 in the annual Shula Bowl game against rival Florida Atlantic. Davis has lost all five games against the Owls since taking over in 2017.

FIU media manager Dianne Fernandez said the jobs are posted and updated every quarter of the year, a practice that she said has been in place for years.

”FIU athletics has two coaching pools available at all times - one for head coaches, one for assistant coaches. This practice allows for having multiple positions listed in one post, which remains perpetually open so that an active pool of candidates is always available should a coaching position open,” Fernandez said in an email to NBC 6.

The 69-year-old Davis, who spent time coaching with both Miami and North Carolina as well as in the NFL, led the Panthers to three straight bowl games before a 1-9 record since the start of the 2020 season.

FIU hosts Conference USA rival Charlotte on Friday.

