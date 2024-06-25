Panthers parade: Where to celebrate the Stanley Cup win

The Florida Panthers are ready to party.

The franchise announced that the Panthers will be hosting their Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 30 at 11 a.m. in Fort Lauderdale, after their historic Stanley Cup win.

The celebratory parade will take place along A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at SE 5th Street, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.

SEE YOU AT THE PARADE 🏆



Join us along A1A starting at 11am this Sunday, June 30 to celebrate your Florida Panthers!!!



📝 » https://t.co/xB0vB4NEd2 pic.twitter.com/O2SbZ1lxPH — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 25, 2024

The parade ends with a rally on stage at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

"That stretch will be where everyone can congregate and cheer on the team and everyone involved with it, the administration, the coaches... they deserve a great round of applause from the entire community for what they were able to accomplish," Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said. "After 31 years, to be able to bring the Stanley Cup to our community is something we can really be proud of."

Fans were encouraged to come out to the free event.

The team said it would provide parking information and additional details in the coming days.

"I'm glad that we're not rushing this parade. We had given ourselves the rest of the week to pull it all together, to make it the best parade ever and make it the safest parade ever," Trantalis said.

The Cats stepped up in Game 7 to beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. Fans decked out in Panthers gear have already been celebrating in South Florida style. See it here.