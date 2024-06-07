Have the Panthers ever won the Stanley Cup? And 3 other questions ahead of the final

While the Florida Panthers are soaring through the NHL season, fans are not only focused are their success but also on a few critical key questions that could help them further support their favorite local hockey team.

What is the Stanley Cup final schedule?

Game 1 — Oilers at Panthers: Saturday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Game 2 — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Game 3 — Panthers at Oilers: Thursday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Game 4 — Panthers at Oilers Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (if necessary) — Oilers at Panthers: Tuesday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Game 6 (if necessary) — Panthers at Oilers: Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary) — Oilers at Panthers: Monday, June 24, 8 p.m.

*All times are Eastern Standard Time.

Have the Florida Panthers ever won the Stanley Cup?

While the Florida Panthers have yet to obtain the Stanley Cup, their journey to getting there is one of resilience, optimism and promise.

The first time they made it to the NHL Finals was in 1996. Last season, the Panthers captivated the hockey world with an inspiring journey to the Stanley Cup Finals but fell short against the Vegas Golden Knights.

As the new season unfolds, the Panthers are back in full swing. The Panthers are a team on the rise, and this year they are ready to turn their and their fans' dream into a reality.

Who plays on the Florida Panthers?

While watching the NHL Finals this season, there are certain critical players that make up the Florida Panthers team.

Team captain Aleksander Barkov, who has offensive brilliance with powerful defensive skills, has become a crucial player in both scoring and shutting down opponents.

Matthew Tkachuk, who is known for his scoring touch and ability to rattle rivals.

At the goal, Sergei Bobrovsky stands a wall, with a history of delivering clutch performances.

Paul Maurice, the head coach, joined the Panthers in June of 2022 and lead the team to the Stanley Cup in his first season. Known for his strategic brilliance, his communication skills and ability to motivate players are what bring the Panthers to so much success.

When is the NHL draft?

For the 2024 year, the NHL draft will take place from June 28-29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is a pivotal event where teams select young talents in order to shape the future of their teams.