Former Dolphins Star Zach Thomas Again Denied Hall of Fame Induction

Once again, one of the best linebackers in Miami Dolphins history will not be heading to Canton, Ohio and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Zach Thomas was left off the list of inductees for a third straight year as the list was announced Thursday during the NFL Honors show.

“It was an honor to once again be among the finalists,” Thomas wrote in a statement posted by the team. “I want to congratulate this year’s class. They were all great players and are each deserving of their gold jacket.”

The undersized star spent 12 seasons with the Fins from 1996 to 2007, being named a first team All Pro five times while being a part of five playoff teams with Miami.

The Miami Hurricanes had four former players named to the list of finalists with none being selected for induction: former defensive back and kick returner Devin Hester, wide receivers Andre Johnson and Reggie Wayne along with defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

The four players combined to win three Super Bowl titles, including Wayne’s 2006 win inside what is now Hard Rock Stadium.

Of the eight players selected for induction, two have ties to the Sunshine State in former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Tony Boselli and former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler, a Jacksonville native who played college football at FSU.

