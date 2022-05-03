Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2022: Ticket Prices, Track, And More

For just the 11th time in the history of Formula 1 racing, a city in the United States will host an event with South Florida being the latest site.

The Miami Grand Prix will take place Sunday at the 3.36-mile Miami International Autodrome, a course built specifically for the race at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Thousands of people from around the United States and across the world will flock to the area for the event. Some of top names in racing, including Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, will take part.

If you can't make it out to the race Sunday but still want to experience the world of Formula 1 racing in its South Florida debut, there are plenty of events across the area this weekend for you to take part in.

Here's a complete list of what you need to know - and more importantly, how much it will cost.

Race Schedule and Start Times

The engines will rev starting Friday at Hard Rock Stadium with practices at both 2:25 p.m. and 5:25 p.m. Another practice will take place Saturday at 12:55 p.m. before race qualifying at 3:55 p.m.

The 57-lap Miami Grand Prix will begin at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday with the race expected to take about two hours.

What To Know About The Track

Originally, organizers planned for the race to take place in downtown Miami before moving it north to the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins as part of a 10-year deal.

The track will have 19 corners and run through most of the stadium site, with the last three corners using Northwest 203rd Street on the north side of the stadium. A featured "marina" will be placed on the inside of Turn 7 featuring a fake harbor designed to showcase South Florida's beach life.

How Much Are Tickets?

Unless you have a connection within Formula 1 or Hard Rock Stadium, you're going to have to spend some serious money to get into any of the practices or the race.

Prices are ranging from $149 for Friday's practices to as high as nearly $14,000 per seat for the starting line at Sunday's race. Costs vary depending on where at the track you want to sit.

For complete ticket prices, click on this link.

Events Around South Florida This Weekend

If tickets prices are a little much for you, there are still plenty of other events around the area that can give you the thrill of Formula 1 racing.

The Racing Fan Fest will be held in Wynwood starting Thursday and running through Sunday at 2250 Northwest 2nd Avenue. Fans can take part in racing simulations, family and kid zones, food tastings and a specially designed 'nightclub' during the day.

FTX will hosting Off The Grid on Miami Beach's Ocean Drive, with the three-day event free to the public during the day. Formula 1 cars will be at the site along with nighttime concerts featuring musical acts like Disclosure, Kaytranada, Jamie XX and more.

'Miami Race Nights' at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach will feature a three-night beachside music experience featuring acts like Calvin Harris and DJ Ruckus, David Guetta and more. To purchase tickets, click here.

Musical acts including Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Travis Scott will perform at E11evn in downtown Miami while Maluma and Post Malone will perform at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on Thursday and Friday.

Various watch parties for the race Sunday will take place at both Time Out Market in Miami Beach and on Fort Lauderdale Beach, where the Grand Prix Beach Party will feature race simulators, driver appearances and more ahead of the watch party.