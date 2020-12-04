Game On: Miami Heat Release 1st Half of Season Schedule for 2020-21

Just over two months after their surprise run to the NBA Finals ended in a heartbreaking loss, the Miami Heat will be back on the court tipping off the upcoming season.

The NBA on Friday released the first half of the regular season schedule, with the Heat scheduled to open the season on December 23rd on the road against the Orlando Magic - just miles away from where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games this past October in the Finals.

Full schedule - https://t.co/TVZC69r4Nz pic.twitter.com/kMXw1PYx51 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 4, 2020

Miami will tip off for the first time in the regular season inside the AmericanAirlines Arena since March on Christmas Day when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at noon.

On December 29th and 30th, the Heat will face off against a Milwaukee Bucks team they eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals next season.

Other notable games for Miami including a January 6th game at home against the Boston Celtics, who the Heat defeated in the Eastern Conference Finals, and a February 20th rematch at the Lakers.

The Heat have 37 scheduled games released so far, including several back-to-back games and two games over a three days stretch against the same team - something the NBA is doing to help reduce travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami will open their preseason on December 14th at home against New Orleans before playing on the road December 18th against the Toronto Raptors, who will play at least their first half of the season in Tampa.