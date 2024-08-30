Gators or Canes? Families divided but pumped for UF v. UM rivalry

Florida Gators versus Miami Hurricanes, not much more needs to be said.

It’s a huge rivalry in every sport, but especially football because the teams hardly ever play. The last time was in 2019, a 24-20 Florida victory. So Saturday’s game in Gainesville is massive for both teams, and for students and alumni of each university.

Thousands of Gator fans and Canes supporters are driving north right now to see the season’s opening game, and many are dealing with “house divided” situations.

“It’s a big deal because my son is up there finishing his degree at UF, he’s a senior at UF, my husband’s going up, he’s a Cane’s fan forever," said Julie Kantor as she bought a Hurricanes shirt at the All Canes store. "We have season tickets, so we know that of course UM’s gonna win, he’s driving a long way for a victory."

Her husband and son will be on opposite sides as they sit together in The Swamp.

“We got them Canes over here!” and “It’s all about the U!”

That’s what we heard from Ysney and Carlos Fernandez. They’re part of another “house divided” situation. Their Hurricane daughter is engaged to the Gator son of Johanna and Jesus Perez.

They’re all driving up to Gainesville for the game, in separate cars. It’s a big deal.

“Huge deal, we’ve been saving up all year for this!” Johanna Perez said via Zoom from the road.

“We’re going up there and obviously rooting for UM, lifelong UM fans, so really exciting,” Carlos Fernandez said.

I asked if they approve of their daughter’s mixed relationship.

“Yeah, I do, I do, he’s a good kid!” Fernandez said with a laugh.

They have a bet. The loser has to fly the other team’s flag at their house.

“That’s the deal now, they’re going down, they’re going down!” Jesus Perez said.

“But, I know we’re gonna win, so I’m never gonna have the orange and blue,” Fernandez replied.

For current students of both universities, this rivalry is a new experience.

"Oh this is huge, I’m from South Florida, Palm Beach, a bunch of my friends went to UF, FSU, not a lot went to Miami so I’m really happy to go up there, see my friends from high school, and most importantly, kind of rebuild the rivalry,” said UM student Chris Castro.