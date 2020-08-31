MLS

Godoy's Goal Helps Nashville Beat Inter Miami, Snap Skid

Anibal Godoy, whose last goal came March 11, 2017, first-timed a clearance into the net from the top of the area in 53rd minute

Getty Images

Anibal Godoy scored his first goal in three years, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC beat Inter Miami 1-0 on Sunday night in a matchup of expansion teams.

Godoy, whose last goal came March 11, 2017, as a member of the San Jose Earthquakes, first-timed a clearance into the net from the top of the area in 53rd minute.

Willis had his second shutout of the season to help Nashville (2-4-1) snap a three-game winless streak, including back-to-back shutout losses.

Sports

Miami Marlins 12 hours ago

Adames Hits Grand Slam, Surging Rays Beat Marlins for Sweep

Tour de France 13 hours ago

For His Father: a Poignant Alaphilippe Win at Tour De France

Inter Miami (1-6-0) was coming off its only win of the season, a 3-2 over Orlando City — Miami's only multi-goal regular-season game.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminashville sc
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us