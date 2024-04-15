What to Know The 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is scheduled for April 19-21.

Six world-class races will be featured at the 2024 Grand Prix of Long Beach.

Watch the race on Sunday on Peacock and USA Network.

The race is back in California.

Adrenaline seekers are about to experience three days of heart-pounding action at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach when it returns to town from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20.

Drivers will be hitting the street for the 49th edition of the event and organizers expect an attendance of over 190,000 for the weekend.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

5 days until the #200mphBeachParty turns up the streets of Downtown Long Beach! Join us at the 49th #AGPLB to see if @RGrosjean can race his way back to the podium this year.🏆 pic.twitter.com/HHVwPiJlH4 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (@GPLongBeach) April 14, 2024

Six racing series will compete for three days:

NTT IndyCar series

IMSA WeatherTech

SportsCar Championship

Super Drift Challenge

SPEED/UTV stadium SUPER trucks

GT America powered by AWS

Historic Indy Car Challenge.

Motorsports enthusiasts will have access to multiple races, practice runs and qualifying rounds.

The event will also have a lifestyle expo for people who want to explore the latest automobile-related products in addition to a kids' zone for families.

Where can watch the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach?

Practices and qualifying sessions will be streamed live on Peacock ahead of race day Sunday.

You can watch the race on USA Network on Sunday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

What's the IndyCar Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach schedule?

Here are the upcoming practice, qualifying, and race times for IndyCar:

Friday, April 19

5:50 p.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock)

Saturday, April 20

11:25 a.m.: Practice 2 (Peacock)

2:25 p.m.: Qualifying (Peacock)

Sunday, April 21

3:45 p.m.: IndyCar Race: Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (USA Network)

Click here for the full weekend schedule.