Heat Double Bonus: Can Miami Get Hot in Time for Late Season Run Into NBA Playoffs?

One season ago, the Miami Heat were for lack of a better term the Beasts of the East....well, the NBA's Eastern Conference that is. Miami had the best record in the conference and was just one controversial call away from what may have been a return to the NBA Finals for the second time in three seasons.

This season...well, that's a different story.

Through the first 54 games of the season, Miami sits in sixth place in the East and currently has the Heat holding on to the final guaranteed playoff spot. Miami at the moment is just a half game ahead of the New York Knicks, who they have to play three more time in the final two months of the regular season.

One look at some of the stats so far this season has Heat fans wondering how that took place. Miami is averaging nearly two points less per game this season (110 PPG last season vs. 108.5 this season) despite the fact both small forward Jimmy Butler and point guard Tyler Herro, the NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year, averaging nearly the same points per game as last season.

Center Bam Adebayo, the team's lone representative in the NBA's All-Star Game on February 19, has seen his numbers get better this season in averaging 21.5 points per game and 10 rebounds. So why is this year's version of the Miami Heat not looking as red hot as last season?

For starters, there are several bad losses that Miami can look back on. Eight losses in particular - Washington, Charlotte, Detroit, Portland, San Antonio, the Los Angeles Lakers and two to Toronto - were all against teams not in the playoff race right now. Two other losses to Brooklyn and Cleveland, the teams directly in front of Miami in the playoff race right now, along with those other eight losses are what's keeping Miami out of third place.

Miami has a chance to turn things around slightly before the All-Star break with five games left, including against both Orlando and a Houston team currently with the NBA's worst record. At the same time, they will also face both Brooklyn and a Denver team currently tied for the best record in the NBA.

Why is it so important for Miami to win now? Well, one look at the upcoming projected salary cap for the 2023-24 NBA season shows the Heat being OVER in terms of cap space by anywhere between $32 million and $41 million. That means some of the key contributors from this year's team could be long gone from Miami next year.

It's nowhere near time to panic yet if your a Heat fan. But, there is room for concern that the current drop in playoff standing could be the start of things to come.