Heat End NBA Summer League With Win Over Clippers

Kyle Allman Jr. scored 26 points, sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer with 31 seconds left, and Miami rallied past Los Angeles.

Allman added seven rebounds and six assists for the Heat (2-3). Dru Smith had 22 points and Jamal Cain pitched in with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Miami outscored Los Angeles 31-20 in the final quarter

Reggie Perry, Jay Scrubb and Xavier Moon all scored 16 for the Clippers (2-3).

