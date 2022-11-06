Heat Host the Trail Blazers for Cross-Conference Game

Portland Trail Blazers (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Portland face off in non-conference action.

Miami finished 11-7 overall last season while going 29-12 at home.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game last season, 17.3 on free throws, and 32.7 from beyond the arc.

Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 10-31 on the road last season.

The Trail Blazers averaged 106.2 points per game while shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 27, the Heat won 119-98 led by 18 points from Bam Adebayo, while Damian Lillard scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Omer Yurtseven: day to day (knee), Nikola Jovic: day to day (knee), Jimmy Butler: day to day (hip).

Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist), Anfernee Simons: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.