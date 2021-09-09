How to Watch Bucs Vs. Cowboys With Channel, Live Stream Info

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on TV, live stream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The 2021 NFL season kicks off Thursday when Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

No team has repeated as champions since Brady's New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004. For the seventh time in his career, Brady will watch a Super Bowl banner be unveiled before a Week 1 opener. It's the first time he'll do so as a Bucs player -- the previous six came with the Pats.

Brady also had offseason knee surgery but noted recently that he's feeling good, so it'll be interesting to see how he moves around in the pocket early in this matchup.

This game is a huge one for the Cowboys, too. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5 of last season. The injury derailed Dallas' season and the team missed the playoffs. Prescott is back and expectations for the Cowboys are predictably high.

Here's all the information you need to watch Buccaneers vs. Cowboys on TV or via live stream on your favorite device.

What time are the Bucs and Cowboys playing tonight?

Tampa Bay and Dallas are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Raymond James Stadium. NBC's pregame coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Bucs vs. Cowboys game on?

The first game of the 2021 season will be broadcast on NBC.

How to stream Bucs vs. Cowboys live online

Live stream: Peacock

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

How to watch Ed Sheeran perform at NFL experience in Tampa

Live stream: YouTube