How to Watch Miami Heat Vs. San Antonio Spurs Game Held in Mexico

The NBA is headed to Mexico City for the first time since 2019.

The Miami Heat (15-15) is set to take on the San Antonio Spurs (9-19) on Saturday. The international showdown at Arena Ciudad de Mexico is one of the many ways the NBA is seeking to expand globally and spread the love of basketball around the world.

Even if you can't catch the action in person, there are still ways you can tune in. Here's everything you need to know:

What day do the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City?

The Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs showdown is set for Saturday, Dec. 17.

What time do the Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City?

The game is set for 4 p.m. local time in Mexico City, which is 5 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Miami Heat-San Antonio Spurs game in Mexico City:

Fans can watch the action on ESPN, TUDN and NBA League Pass.

How much are tickets for the game?

The cheapest ticket at Arena Ciudad de Mexico for the game costs $22. Tickets on the floor will cost $1,260.

When was the last NBA in Mexico City?

The last NBA games in Mexico City were in 2019 when the Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons on Dec. 12 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 14.

Overall, the Heat-Spurs will mark the league's 31st game in Mexico.