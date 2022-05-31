How to Watch Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open

We are hours away from a quarterfinal blockbuster between No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 5 Rafael Nadal at the 2022 French Open.

Considered one of the best modern-day rivalries in men's tennis, the two are approaching their 59th matchup over the span of 16 years.

The two greats of the sport have never failed to put on a great show for the fans and show real grit and fight on the clay. Nadal, who has been dubbed the “King of Clay,” leads men's tennis with a total of 21 Grand Slams while Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer, follows with 20.

As the two prepare to take on Court Philippe Chatrier, let’s break down this iconic matchup:

When does Rafael Nadal face Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal?

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are set to face on Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

How do I watch Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal?

The quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be available on Tennis Channel.

The winner of the match will move on to the semifinal, which will be played on Thursday and can be watched on NBC and Peacock.

What is Rafael Nadal’s and Novak Djokovic’s head-to-head record?

The two greats of the sport have faced each other 58 times and have met in all four Grand Slam finals. Djokovic leads the rivalry 30-28.

At the French Open, Nadal leads 7-2.

Who is favored to win between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal?

According to PointsBet, Novak Djokovic is favored to win at -250 to Rafael Nadal’s +195.

While Nadal has had more success on the clay, the favorite to win this match would be Djokovic. Not only is Nadal dealing with an ongoing rib injury, but he is also coming off of a tight, five-set battle against No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime.

However, if Nadal continues to serve exceptionally well as he has been, winning a high percentage of second serve points, that statistic could challenge Djokovic and impact the outcome.

Who will the winner of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face in the semifinal?

The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will face the winner of No. 3 Alexander Zverev and No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz beat both Djokovic and Nadal at the Madrid Open earlier this month.