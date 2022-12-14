Sports

college basketball

Howard Earns 71-59 Victory Against Florida International

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Denver Jones, who finished with 21 points and three steals

By The Associated Press

Jordan Wood's 15 points helped Howard defeat Florida International 71-59 on Tuesday night.

Wood also contributed eight rebounds for the Bison (5-8). William Settle added 14 points while shooting 5 for 14 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Shy Odom recorded 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line.

The Panthers (4-5) were led in scoring by Denver Jones, who finished with 21 points and three steals. Petar Krivokapic added 13 points for Florida International. Arturo Dean also had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Panthershoward bison
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us