Inter Miami CF Seeks First Victory of Season, Finally Holding Home Opener

Orlando City SC (2-1-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (0-5-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF seeks its first win of the season when it takes on Orlando City SC.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 8-3 through its first five games of MLS play.

Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home matches. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.