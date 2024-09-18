Key Biscayne native Benjamin Cremaschi signs 3-year extension with Inter Miami

Key Biscayne native and homegrown midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has signed a contract extension with Inter Miami.

The extension is for three more seasons with a club option for a 4th year in 2028, the team announced this week.

"I'm super happy and I'm proud about it," Cremaschi told NBC6 on Tuesday. "It's obviously an honor to represent Miami, the city that I was born and raised in, and obviously being the first homegrown to get a contract extension is super nice to have, and hopefully more homegrowns can get their second contract as well but obviously it's an honor to stay here for a little longer."

Cremaschi, 19, is in his second MLS season with the team after initially signing his first professional contract and becoming the fifth Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the First Team in November 2022.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Cremaschi has six goals and nine assists in 59 appearances with Inter Miami, and has represented his country on the U.S. Men's National Team, most recently in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I always had a dream to become a professional soccer player, and when Inter Miami became a thing it started becoming a dream and I'm lucky enough to be able to live in it," Cremaschi said.