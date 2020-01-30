Jennifer Lopez, Shakira Making History With Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

In January of 1968, the marching band from Grambling State University got to do double duty inside the historic Orange Bowl stadium for the second ever Super Bowl game – performing both in the pregame events as well as being the halftime entertainment long before that period of time became valuable as a theatrical show.

Over half a century later, two of the biggest names in both music and pop culture will take the stage inside of Hard Rock Stadium during halftime of Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

International superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the headlining acts at the Pepsi Halftime Show this Sunday, the first time that the duo have performed in front of one of the biggest audiences of their careers.

Lopez is no stranger to South Florida – and will likely be spending more time in the 305 now that she is engaged to Miami native and former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The game will be special for Shakira as well as the Colombian native will take the stage during her 43rd birthday.

The show will be a chance for the popular names in the Latin community to shine on the Super Bowl stage, something that started when an iconic name in South Florida history – Gloria Estefan – performed at halftime of Super Bowl XXVII.

Estefan later performed again at Super Bowl XXXIII, played inside what is now Hard Rock Stadium, and has been joined by other popular Latin stars that include Enrique Iglesias, Christina Aguilera and more.

South Florida’s halftime history has gone from the moments when college marching bands were the name of the game – like Florida A&M’s Marching 100 band taking the field in Super Bowl III – to iconic moments such as Prince performing “Purple Rain” during a storm that fell during halftime of Super Bowl XLI in 2007.

The halftime show will be co-produced by Roc Nation, a company founded by hip hop legend Jay-Z that recently signed a deal with the National Football League to be more involved in attempts to showcase diversity in the league.