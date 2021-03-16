LeBron James Becoming Part-Owner of Boston Red Sox' Parent Company: Report

Basketball great LeBron James is becoming a part-owner of the Boston Red Sox through its parent company, according to a report in The Boston Globe Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Laker is joining Fenway Sports Group as a partner, along with the private investment group RedBird Capital Partners and James' business partner Maverick Carter, a source told the Globe.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Fenway Sports Group to confirm the report, which said the moves would need to be approved by Major League Baseball.

NBC Sports Boston Insider John Tomase gives several reasons why Red Sox fans should have a positive outlook for the upcoming season.

James already had a stake in the English soccer team Liverpool Football Club, whose majority owner is Fenway Sports Group. The new development would mean a deepening of their relationship.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The addition of new partners also reportedly signals an interest in expanding Fenway Sports Group, led by billionaire John Henry, outside of its current holdings, which include the NESN cable channel, a marketing arm, a real estate firm and Roush Fenway Racing, along with the Red Sox and Liverpool. That could include the purchase of more teams.

Both the Red Sox and Liverpool ended long title droughts under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, while James brought the first championship to Cleveland in his second stint with the Cavaliers.