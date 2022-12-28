Luka Doncic has hilariously honest reaction to historic triple-double originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Luka Doncic did something the NBA has never seen before on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks superstar racked up a career-high 60 points and 21 rebounds, along with 10 assists, in Dallas' improbable 126-121 comeback OT victory over the New York Knicks at American Airlines Center. It was the first 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history.

So how did Doncic feel after powering his team to victory with a historic performance?

"I'm tired as hell," Doncic told Bally Sports Southwest. "I need a recovery beer."

Incredible.

It's no surprise that Doncic was feeling tired. He logged over 47 minutes of action and led an insane last-minute comeback to force overtime.

The Mavericks trailed the Knicks 112-103 with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation before closing the quarter on an absurd 12-3 run. Doncic accounted for nine of Dallas' 12 points inside the final half-minute (six points, one assist), and he capped the run with a wild game-tying shot off an intentionally-missed free throw in the waning seconds.

Doncic then tallied seven of his team's 11 points in OT, outscoring the Knicks by himself in the process, to put a bow on one of the greatest individual performances in league history.

Luka Doncic is the first player EVER in NBA history to record 60+ PTS, 20+ REB, and 10+ AST in a game.



Just how improbable was the Mavs' comeback win? According to ESPN Stats & Info, NBA teams were previously 0-13,884 over the past 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine points with 35 or fewer seconds remaining.

But there's now a '1' in the win column thanks to some Luka Magic.