Marlins Extra Innings: Does Miami's 2022 Season Start Give Reason for Optimism?

After starting off the season over a week later than planned due to Major League Baseball's lockout, the Miami Marlins have given fans plenty to be happy about.

Don't get it wrong, the Marlins are still one game under .500 with a 7-8 record at this point in the season. But, with the way things looked entering the season there was plenty of concern that it could have been a lot worse.

This was a franchise that lost former CEO Derek Jeter before the start of the season. In spring training, the Marlins brought out players like newly acquired outfield Jorge Soler to go along with returning stars Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miguel Rojas and others but finished just 7-7 .

A 1-4 start to the regular season didn't help to make people think things would change. But, a funny thing happened on the way to the funeral.

The Marlins have won six of their last 10 games that included series victories over both the Philadelphia Phillies and defending world champion Atlanta Braves.

Along the way, recently acquired infielder Joey Wendle is battling .341 while Chisholm leads Miami with four home runs. Pitching wise, Pablo Lopez is 2-0 on the season with an ERA of just 0.52 while Sandy Alcantara has an ERA of just 1.86 in his three starts this season.

The Marlins are on the road this weekend with a three-game series with a Washington Nationals team currently last place in the National League East. If Miami can win that series or even get a sweep, it would give them plenty of confidence next weekend when they host the AL West leading Seattle Mariners.

Is there room for improvement? Of course. The Marlins' other three combined starters (Jesus Lazardo, Trevor Rodgers and Elieser Hernandez) are a combined 2-5 with Hernandez and Rodgers having ERAs of 5.87 and 6.94 respectively. Miami has also lost two games in walk off fashion and another on a home run in the top of the ninth inning.

Miami will go back and forth in their upcoming schedule of playing both teams with current winning records (Seattle, San Diego, Milwaukee, Tampa Bay and Colorado) and losing records (Washington, Arizona for two series and Atlanta for two series) through the month of May.

Is it still very early to make any judgements on the team this season? Of course. Is it a lot better off than it could have been if you're a Marlins fan? Without a doubt.