Sports

Lionel Messi

Messi scores 8th goal in 5 games with Inter Miami as club advances to Leagues Cup semifinals

By Brendan Brightman

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi celebrates a goal against Charlotte FC during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
AP Photo/Michael Laughlin

He just can't help himself.

With a 3-0 lead in the 86th minute of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarterfinal match against Charlotte FC, Messi did it again.

Messi kicked in a pass from teammate Leonardo Campana as he stood right in front of the net with two opposing players standing nearby, as if they were in awe themselves.

The last-minute goal was Messi's eighth in his first five games with his new Miami club.

Messi's dominance in Major League Soccer so far has led some to joke that he is too good for the league, which is not all that surprising considering that Messi led his home country Argentina to a FIFA World Cup title just last year.

But the former Barcelona star seems to be having fun in Miami (who wouldn't). Messi even playfully referenced his dominance. After his goal on Friday, he celebrated by acting as if he were Spider-Man shooting webs.

America will get to see more of Messi on Tuesday, when Inter Miami takes on Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

And, who knows, maybe Messi will even stop a villain or two. He seems that invincible.

This article tagged under:

Lionel MessisoccerMLS
