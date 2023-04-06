MLB

Mets Home Opener Against Marlins Postponed to Friday

Both teams will enter the game at 3-4 on the season.

By The Associated Press

The Mets' home opener against the Miami Marlins was postponed a day until Friday because of a forecast of rain.

The game was rescheduled for a 1:10 p.m. start and tickets that were to have been used Thursday will be good for Friday.

