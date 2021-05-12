Miami Dolphins to Open 2021 Season at New England, Face Jaguars in London

For the second straight season, the Miami Dolphins will open their schedule at the home of a longtime divisional rival.

The Fins will begin their 2021 slate at the New England Patriots on September 12th, with kickoff slated at 4:25 p.m. EST inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miami and New England started the 2020 season with the Patriots getting a 21-11 victory in a game played with no fans in attendance. The National Football League has not yet announced fan capacities for the 2021 season.

In week six, the Dolphins will travel to London to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 17th at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The Dolphins finished last season with a 10-6 record, their best since the 2016 season, in the second year under head coach Brian Flores.

Miami's complete 2021 schedule will be announced Wednesday night.