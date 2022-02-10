Miami Dolphins to Introduce Mike McDaniel as Team's Head Coach Thursday

The 14th head coach in the history of the Miami Dolphins will meet with the media for the first time Thursday.

Mike McDaniel will be introduced at a morning news conference at the team's facility in Miami Gardens. He signed a four-year contract with the team Monday, one day after his hire was officially announced.

The 38-year-old spent last season as the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who advanced to the NFC Championship Game.

The Yale graduate, who played wide receiver for the Bulldogs, McDaniel has been coaching in the NFL since 2005, spending time with organizations including the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

McDaniel was an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 when the team advanced to Super Bowl LI before moving on the San Francisco, where he spent the last five seasons and was named offensive coordinator in 2021.

McDaniel was credited for his role in developing San Francisco's creative running game that featured receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back at times, along with other wrinkles. McDaniel could bring some of those wrinkles to Miami to feature playmaking receiver Jaylen Waddle in even more creative ways,

McDaniel, who is biracial, replaces Brian Flores, who was fired despite posting winning records in the final two of his three seasons in Miami.

Flores sued the NFL, the Dolphins and two other teams last week over alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remains “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it.

The Dolphins struggled offensively this season despite finishing 9-8 in a roller-coaster campaign that featured a seven-game losing streak followed by a seven-game winning streak.

Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled at times and Miami ranked 22nd in the league in scoring this season.

McDaniel becomes the 10th consecutive hire by the Dolphins to have exactly zero previous games as the person in charge of an NFL sideline, following Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase and Flores. Bates, Bowles and Campbell were all interim hires.

Of those, including McDaniel, six have come during Stephen Ross’ ownership.