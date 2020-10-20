Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins to Name Tua Tagovailoa as Starting Quarterback: Report

Tagovailoa got his first NFL snaps last Sunday in the Dolphins' shutout win over the New York Jets - completing both of his pass attempts for a total of nine yards

The Miami Dolphins may be on their bye week, but the team reportedly is set to make a move that may come as a surprise to some based on timing.

A report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter says the team will name rookie Tua Tagovailoa as their starter for Miami's November 1st game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Drafted with the fifth pick overall in last April's draft out of Alabama, Tagovailoa got his first NFL snaps last Sunday in the Dolphins' shutout win over the New York Jets - completing both of his pass attempts for a total of nine yards.

Tagovailoa made his first game appearance since a devastating hip injury ended his college career for the Crimson Tide in November 2019.

The reported change comes after veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to a 3-3 record - the first time Miami has been .500 or better since 2018.

