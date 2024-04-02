These 5 players are best fits for the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft

It's almost draft time and the Miami Dolphins have plenty of needs to address.

A busy free agency period saw Miami lose key contributors in D-linemen Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis, safeties DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones, linebackers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker and guard Robert Hunt.

The Dolphins did add some important pieces, including tight end Jonnu Smith, EDGE rusher Shaq Barrett, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Kendall Fuller and safety Jordan Poyer. But still, the Dolphins need to continue adding if they hope to win their first playoff game since 2000.

What positions could Miami target in the 2024 NFL Draft? And who are the best fits for the team with the No. 21 overall pick? Here are five players who are potential fits for the Dolphins in the first round:

J.C. Latham, Alabama OT

The Dolphins could use more tackle depth. Terron Armstead is the starting left tackle, but injuries have piled up for the high-priced blocker in recent years. On the other side, former first-rounder Austin Jackson recently signed a contract extension and appears to be locked in at right tackle.

Latham projects as a first-round pick, likely to be selected in the middle of the round. If he drops to Miami at No. 21, it would be hard to pass him up. The 6-foot-6 Alabama product is a mountain of a man -- he was named First-team All-SEC last season while helping the Crimson Tide reach the College Football Playoff.

Byron Murphy II, Texas DT

It'll be tough for one single player in the draft to replace Wilkins, at least in their rookie season. The former Dolphins, who signed with the Raiders in March, had nine sacks and 23 QB hits in 2023 to anchor the defense. And with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips recovering from long-term injuries, adding to the D-line is a critical need in this draft.

Murphy, measured at 6-foot-1 and just under 300 pounds, projects to be a similar player to Wilkins as an interior lineman. The Texas product had five sacks last season, but his best work came in the run game. The Longhorns allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the nation with Murphy at the center of it all.

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois DT

Here's another candidate to help fill the void left by Wilkins. The difficulty of replacing Wilkins is how impactful he was both as a run-stuffer and pass-rusher. With Newton, they could find an ideal match.

The 6-foot-2, 304-pound Newton had 52 tackles, a team-leading 7.5 sacks and a school-record four blocked kicks last season. He was named First-team Associated Press All-American, Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First-team All-Big Ten. His size makes him capable as a run defender, but his production indicates that he can get to the quarterback.

Graham Barton, Duke OG/OT

Another offensive lineman isn't exactly flashy, but it fills a pressing need for Miami. While the tackle position is covered if Armstead stays healthy, the Dolphins don't yet have answers on the interior. Five different players started at the two guard spots last season due to various injuries and ineffective play, and Hunt -- who was perhaps the most productive -- left in free agency.

Barton's versatility would be a welcome addition to Miami's O-line. The Duke grad was named First-team All-ACC each of the last two seasons while playing left tackle. Earlier in his career, he lined up at center, and many project him as best-suited to play guard in the NFL. That's the type of player who fits best on the Dolphins' current roster.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU WR

OK, time to have a little fun. The Dolphins have two star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. But what if they made Tua Tagovailoa's life even easier?

A sure-fire Day 1 pick, Thomas is one of the top wideouts in the 2024 class. But he should be available in the back half of the first round. The LSU product had 1,177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns last season as his quarterback won the Heisman Trophy. Then, at the NFL combine, Thomas flashed with a 4.34-second 40-yard dash after measuring in at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds. Adding him to this high-powered Dolphins offense would be unfair, though the team obviously has more obvious immediate needs.