Dolphins Hosting Series of Events for Fans to Celebrate Don Shula

The Miami Dolphins are hosting a series of events to celebrate the life of legendary coach Don Shula.

The first event will allow fans to drive into hard Rock Stadium to view the Shula statue, the team announced Friday.

The event will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

Fans will have to follow social distancing guidelines and are encouraged to not bring items with them as they view the statue.

Cars can enter through Gate 5 before heading to the East Gate.

The Dolphins said they will host a separate public memorial at Hard Rock Stadium once it is deemed safe for large scale events. Details will be released at a later time.

Shula, who spent 26 seasons with the Dolphins and led them to two Super Bowl wins, died earlier this month at age 90.