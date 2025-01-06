Dolphins miss playoffs with loss to Jets, Broncos' beatdown of Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins needed a win and a little help from the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to make the playoffs.

They got neither.

The Dolphins fell to the Jets 32-20 but their fate was sealed when the Denver Broncos Beat the Chiefs 38-0.

That means the Broncos are in the playoffs as the final seed in the AFC and the Dolphins' season is over.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley started against the Jets, after Tua Tagovailoa was listed among the Dolphins' inactives about 90 minutes before the game. It was the second game in a row Tagovailoa missed with a hip injury.

Huntley threw for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while Dolphins running back De'Von Achane ran for 121 yards.

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had 274 yards and four touchdowns, and became the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 career regular-season touchdown passes.

The Dolphins' chances were slim coming into Sunday and knowing the Broncos would be playing plenty of backups on Kansas City.

Having already secured the AFC’s No. 1 seed and sole first-round bye in their quest for an unprecedented three-peat, Chiefs coach Andy Reid sat Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and a host of other starters on Sunday.