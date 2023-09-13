‘Everyone overreacts': Tua says Dolphins not dwelling on win over Chargers, focused on Pats

After a remarkable week one performance against the Chargers, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the AFC offensive player of the week.

It's the second time Tagovailoa has received the honor.

Tagovailoa threw for 466 yards and three touchdowns in the Dolphins' 36-34 victory over the Chargers.

Tua has been the talk around the NFL this past week as his odds to win league MVP have skyrocketed. He's now the co-favorite to win the award with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrck Mahomes.

Despite all the national attention, Tua said Wednesday that he's not reading too much into it or letting it go to his head.

"It's week one, everyone overreacts on everything, my personal opinion, take that for what it's worth. You're either gonna win the Super Bowl after you win your first game or you're the worst team ever and everything that comes with that," he said. "I would say for myself, that's one of the reasons I don't pay too much attention to the outside noise."

Tua and the Dolphins will be on the road this week taking on AFC East rival the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football.

Since Tua was drafted by Miami, he has never lost to New England, with a 4-0 record against the Patriots.

But Tua said it's always tough facing a team coached by Bill Belichick because you never know what to expect.