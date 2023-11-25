Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips out for season after tearing achilles 

Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips will be out for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms.

Phillips was carted off the field in the 4th quarter of the Dolphins’ Black Friday game against the New York Jets after going down with a non-contact injury.

An MRI confirmed what was apparent Friday: Dolphins’ LB Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles and is out for the season. Brutal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 25, 2023

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in his post-game press conference on Friday that “it doesn't look great” and the team was preparing for the “worst-case scenario.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Phillips also sent out a message in X, formerly Twitter, to his fans following the game saying he was “Absolutely devastated” but vowed to come back “stronger than ever.”

Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God’s plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I’ll be back stronger than ever 💪🏽 Fins up 🐬🙏🏾 — Jaelan Phillips ;🕴🏾® (@JJPhillips15) November 25, 2023

The Miami Dolphins travel to Washington DC next week to face the Commanders whom recently fired their defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, after losing 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.