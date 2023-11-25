Miami Dolphins

NFL

Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips out for season after tearing achilles 

The Miami Dolphins defensive end was carted off the field in Friday’s 24-13 win over the New York Jets. 

By NBC6

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins defensive end Jaelan Phillips will be out for the remainder of the season after tearing his Achilles tendon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirms. 

Phillips was carted off the field in the 4th quarter of the Dolphins’ Black Friday game against the New York Jets after going down with a non-contact injury. 

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said in his post-game press conference on Friday that  “it doesn't look great” and the team was preparing for the “worst-case scenario.”

Phillips also sent out a message in X, formerly Twitter, to his fans following the game saying he was “Absolutely devastated” but vowed to come back “stronger than ever.” 

The Miami Dolphins travel to Washington DC next week to face the Commanders whom recently fired their defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, after losing 45-10 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. 

