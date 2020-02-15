Miami Heat

Bam Abedayo Wins All-Star Skills Challenge

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 15: Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat celebrates with the trip after winning the 2020 NBA All-Star – Taco Bell Skills Challenge during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Miami's Bam Abedayo has won the All-Star skills challenge.

Abedayo narrowly defeated Indiana's Domantas Sabonis in the final in a matchup of All-Star big men. He shared a hug with former Heat star Dwyane Wade after accepting the trophy.

Abedayo eliminated 2018 champion Spencer Dinwiddie and Raptors star Pascal Siakam in the first two rounds on the obstacle course. Sabonis advanced with victories over defending champion Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

The 22-year-old Abedayo is in the middle of a breakout season, averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 54 games for the Heat.

