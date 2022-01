The University of Miami men’s basketball team picked up its seventh consecutive victory with a 92-84 triumph over Wake Forest Saturday night.

Despite playing without a starter due to COVID protocols for the second consecutive game, Miami (11-3, 3-0 ACC) used sizzling offense from start to finish to take down the Demon Deacons at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes, led by 25 points from third-year sophomore guard Isaiah Wong, shot 60.4 percent on the night.