Marlins Announce Stadium Makeover for 2020 Season

Marlins Park will be getting a bit of a makeover this off-season, the team announced on Wednesday.

According to the organization, outfield fences are being brought in closer to home.

The center-field straightway will be 400 feet from home plate. Right-center will be 387 feet - twelve feet shorter than previous years.

The announcement may bring some relief to Marlins sluggers, as the park has garnered a reputation of being a "pitcher-friendly" park.

The team's stadium usually sits near the bottom of the rankings when it comes to home runs hit.

This year the stadium had the third-lowest home run rate in the majors.

On top of the new field dimensions, the team is installing a synthetic grass surface.

CEO Derek Jeter said an artificial surface solves the challenge the Marlins have had growing grass in the retractable-roof stadium since it opened in 2012. They’ll install the same turf used by the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.

Five of the 30 teams in the majors now will have artificial turf. Arizona added it this year, joining Toronto and Tampa Bay. Texas’ new ballpark opens in 2020.