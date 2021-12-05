Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Michigan, Georgia to Meet in Playoff Semifinal at Orange Bowl

The winners of this season’s semifinals will meet January 10th, 2022 in Indianapolis in the national title game

By Jason Parker

Getty Images

Two of college football’s top teams will meet in South Florida on New Year’s Eve for a chance to advance to the national championship game.

The Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs will meet in the Capital One Orange Bowl, held inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, on December 31st.

No. 2 seeded Michigan (12-1) advances after winning the Big Ten championship over Iowa on Saturday. It will be the second time the Wolverines advanced to the Orange Bowl, having played in December 2016 against FSU.

No. 3 seeded Georgia (12-1) advances after losing the SEC championship to Alabama, who is seeded No. 1 and will play Cincinnati in the other semifinal in the Cotton Bowl. It will be the first Orange Bowl for the Bulldogs since January 1960.

The winners of this season’s semifinals will meet January 10th, 2022 in Indianapolis in the national title game.

