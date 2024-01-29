Key dates for 2024 MLB season: Pitchers and catchers, Spring Training, Opening Day

There's only one football game remaining in the NFL season. That means blue skies, green grass, warmer weather and the sound of a bat hitting a baseball are not far off.

The Major League Baseball offseason is nearly complete, with pitchers and catchers for some teams set to report for spring training as early as next week.

Here's a look at some key dates for the upcoming season.

When do pitchers and catchers report?

The first team to report for Spring Training will be the team that made the biggest offseason splash: the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pitchers and catchers for the Dodgers -- who signed two-way star Shohei Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million deal in free agency -- will report on Feb. 9, according to MLB.com.

Below are the scheduled dates for each team's first workout for pitchers and catchers report, followed by their first full squad workout:

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE

Atlanta Braves: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Baltimore Orioles: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Boston Red Sox: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Detroit Tigers: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Houston Astros: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Miami Marlins: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Minnesota Twins: Wed., Feb. 14 | Sun., Feb. 18

New York Mets: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

New York Yankees: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Philadelphia Phillies: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Pittsburgh Pirates: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

St. Louis Cardinals: Wed., Feb. 14 Mon., Feb. 19

Tampa Bay Rays: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Toronto Blue Jays: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Washington Nationals: Wed., Feb. 14 | Tues., Feb. 20

CACTUS LEAGUE

Arizona Diamondbacks: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago Cubs: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Chicago White Sox: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Cincinnati Reds: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Cleveland Guardians: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Colorado Rockies: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Kansas City Royals: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Los Angeles Dodgers: Fri., Feb. 9 | Wed., Feb. 14

Los Angeles Angles: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

Milwaukee Brewers: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Oakland Athletics: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

San Diego Padres: Sun., Feb. 11 | Fri., Feb. 16

San Francisco Giants: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Seattle Mariners: Thurs., Feb. 15 | Tues., Feb. 20

Texas Rangers: Wed., Feb. 14 | Mon., Feb. 19

When is the first Spring Training game?

The first Spring Training game will be on Thursday, Feb. 22 when the Dodgers take on the Padres at 3:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. All other teams open on either Friday, Feb. 23 or Saturday, Feb. 24.

The Red Sox and Rays will play a pair of Spring Training games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on March 9 and March 10.

When is the first regular season game?

The first pitch of Opening Day will take place overseas on March 20.

The Dodgers and Padres will play a two-game series in Seoul, South Korea -- the first regular season games ever played in Korea. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 a.m. ET on ESPN.

It's the ninth international season-opening game to be played outside the United States and Canada in league history, and first since 2019 when the Mariners and Athletics played in Tokyo.

Opening Day in North America for all other teams will be on March 28. You can check out the full Opening Day schedule here.

Here are other key dates for the regular season, including the international series being played as part of the 2024 MLB World Tour.

Key dates for the 2024 MLB regular season

April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

April 27-28: Mexico City Series, Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies

June 8-9: London Series, New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

June 20: MLB at Rickwood Field, St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants. The game will be played at Rockwood Field in Birmingham, Alabama - which is the country's oldest professional ballpark and the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues.

July 12-16: MLB All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas

July 30: MLB trade deadline

Sept. 15: Roberto Clemente Day

Sept. 29: Final day of the regular season