These 13 MLB players received qualifying offers ahead of deadline, reports say

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players.

By Eric Mullin

Juan Soto, Alex Bregman and Corbin Burnes are among 13 MLB free agents who received qualifying offers from their respective clubs ahead of Monday's deadline, according to multiple reports.

Here's the full list of players, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan:

  • Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers
  • Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets
  • Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
  • Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles
  • Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves
  • Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
  • Sean Manaea, LHP, New York Mets
  • Nick Martinez, RHP, Cincinnati Reds
  • Nick Pivetta, RHP, Boston Red Sox
  • Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles
  • Luis Severino, RHP, New York Mets
  • Juan Soto, OF, New York Yankees
  • Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks

Teams had until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to extend qualifying offers.

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.

A team could only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hadn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.

Players now have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 to accept the offers.

Should a player reject the qualifying offer and sign with a new club in free agency, the team that lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

