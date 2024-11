These 13 MLB players received qualifying offers ahead of deadline, reports say

Juan Soto, Alex Bregman and Corbin Burnes are among 13 MLB free agents who received qualifying offers from their respective clubs ahead of Monday's deadline, according to multiple reports.

Here's the full list of players, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan:

Teams had until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to extend qualifying offers.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

What is a qualifying offer in MLB?

The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.

A team could only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hadn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.

Players now have until 4 p.m. ET on Nov. 19 to accept the offers.

Should a player reject the qualifying offer and sign with a new club in free agency, the team that lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

Thousands of Los Angeles Dodgers fans packed the streets of downtown Los Angeles to see the 2024 World Series champions.