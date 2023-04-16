Report: Klay expecting max extension from Dubs over summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Klay Thompson reportedly is expecting to get paid in the near future.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources, before the Warriors' 126-123 Game 1 loss to the Sacramento Kings that Thompson is expecting a massive contract extension from Golden State in the offseason.

"There's a tremendous amount at stake for this Golden State Warriors organization in these Western Conference playoffs and starting in this series against the Sacramento Kings," Wojnarowski explained to Mike Greenberg on "NBA Countdown" before the game. "And especially with Klay Thompson, who I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"[Klay] Thompson, I'm told, has an expectation that he would be rewarded with a new, max-level contract extension this offseason... The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million. "



🗣️ @wojespnpic.twitter.com/BtGDSHTlbe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Wojnarowski notes that after the 2022-23 NBA season, Thompson has one more year on his deal left, at $43 million. The NBA insider added that if the Warriors decide to extend the 33-year-old and if Draymond Green opts into his player option, Golden State could be taxed tremendously.

"But this is an inflection point for the Golden State organization, with Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and then Draymond Green, who could opt into his deal at $27 million," Wojnarowski continued. "The Warriors could be facing a payroll and luxury tax over $500 million."

With Golden State finding itself in a tough financial situation, Thompson's extension certainly is a topic of conversation, especially considering he perhaps had one of the best seasons of his NBA career.

After playing 32 games in the last three seasons combined, Thompson played in 69 games this year, averaging 21.9 points per game (third-highest of career), grabbing a career-high 4.1 rebounds a game and draining a career-high 301 3-pointers, becoming the third player in NBA history to make at least 300 3s in a season.

Despite the talk, Thompson previously said early in the season that he is not worried about his impending contract extension and would rather let his play do the talking.

As it stands, the Warriors are facing an important offseason, especially with an astronomical tax bill looming.

Though Thompson certainly will have earned the new contract Golden State might award him.