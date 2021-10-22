NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: Just When You Though It Couldn't Get Worse, It Does

There have been plenty of moments that South Florida football fans would like to forget, but the last week could arguably been the worst out of the group.

Why? Well, consider the following:

The Miami Hurricanes lost a team that lost to a team who lost to someone from the FCS level just over a month ago.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins lost to a team that entering last weekend had the third longest losing streak in the history of the NFL.

Oh, let us not forget a FIU Panthers team who hasn’t defeated a FBS level program in nearly two calendar years.

The bright side? Well, there is nowhere to go but up – at least there better be no way to go, because continuing the current trend could mean a change in coaches for any of the above programs. The good news is that, in a weird way, all three teams have a chance this coming weekend.

Can the ‘Canes continue a recent win streak against one conference foe and get a game closer to .500? Can the Dolphins break their losing streak against a team they should be familiar with? Can FIU remember what it feels like to win a conference game? As always, we break it all down with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Miami Hurricanes vs. N.C. State Wolfpack (Saturday)

The ‘Canes will take the field at home for the first time in the month of October looking for something they haven’t done since December 2020: get a win over a Power Five conference team. They had their chances last week, but a late interception saw a second straight loss to a UNC team who has recently had its number.

Playing in Miami’s favor is the fact that the Hurricanes have a two-game winning streak going against a Wolfpack team who has yet to begin what seems to be the annual late season disappointment. If Miami can not be victorious, they will face the reality of their first three game losing streak in the same season since 2019.

Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday)

There have been plenty of bad losses in the history of this franchise, with some coming as recently as getting blown out in the 2019 opener against Baltimore. However, losing to a Jacksonville team last weekend who was on a 20-game losing streak could go down as the reason why changes could be on the horizon.

Miami has several winnable games over the next three weeks, starting with an Atlanta team they defeated easily in the preseason. The Fins know the five-game losing streak must end soon…because if they can’t win before the Ravens return on Veterans Day, owner Stephen Ross could be forced to start handing out pink slips instead of paychecks.

FIU Panthers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (Saturday)

It was November 2nd, 2019 when the Panthers last won a game against a team from Conference USA. While the men from the commonwealth of Kentucky aren’t exactly the best in the league, it will be an uphill climb of the Panthers want a shot at that win.

The good news for FIU? Three of their last five games are against teams in C-USA that, just like them, don’t have a conference win this season.

FSU Seminoles vs. UMass Minutemen (Saturday)

In maybe the most depressing sentence we’ve written on these previews, the Seminoles enter the weekend with the longest win streak of any FBS program in Florida…with two wins. Chances are that number will reach three as FSU enters the weekend a heavy favorite against a UMass team coached by Walt Bell, who was the offensive coordinator for the ‘Noles when they went 5-7 back in 2018.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls already took the field this week, winning big against Charlotte on Thursday night. The UCF Knights are in action Friday against Memphis while the USF Bulls host Temple on Saturday.

The FAMU Rattlers are on the road this weekend against Mississippi Valley State while Bethune Cookman also travels to the Magnolia State to face Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders.

In the NFL, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at home to face an old NFC Central Division foe, the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars have another week to celebrate being in the win column as they are on a bye week.