NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: So This is What a Winning Streak Feels Like?

If there were two teams that are feeling the exact opposite right now, it would be those who call Hard Rock Stadium home after what took place last weekend.

The Miami Dolphins are on cloud nine after one of the biggest upsets of the 2021 NFL season, getting their second straight win ahead of the last seven games of the season - with several of them looking a lot more winnable than what the Fins have already encountered.

On the flip side, the Miami Hurricanes are spinning out of control after an upset loss to their hated rival last week. While the ‘Canes need just one win in their final two games to be bowl eligible, there is serious concern any postseason game might be with a new head coach.

There is one other team in this market we usually talk about, but they should probably focus on finding a new head coach at this rate.

Can the Fins keep their winning streak going on the road against a hated rival? Can the Hurricanes get that sixth win against a conference foe in just as much distress as them? Will FIU ever win another football game? As always, we break it all down with NBC 6’s not-so-scientific system.

Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (Saturday)

To say last weekend’s upset loss on the road at Florida State – the first time UM has lost to a Seminoles team with a losing record since 1974 – was disappointing would be an understatement. It was enough to essentially get athletic director Blake James fired and now all eyes are focused on Manny Diaz’s future.

On the positive side, they are playing in the home finale for this year’s team against a Hokies team that has already fired their head coach with two games left. But, Miami hasn’t had much success at home against the former Big East foe, going just 3-3 since 2010.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (Sunday)

If you had the Fins coming out on top last Thursday at home against the Baltimore Ravens, you would’ve been called a liar. Nonetheless, Miami is on a two-game winning streak ahead of the more favorable part of their schedule with games against teams who are now a combined 10-18 over their next four games.

On the plus side for the Dolphins, they have won five of the last six meetings with the men from New Jersey as the Jets turn the keys over to Joe Flacco at quarterback. The man who was once a Super Bowl winning quarterback for the Ravens is now going to be focused on staying alive with the awful offensive line of the Jets.

FIU Panthers vs. North Texas Mean Green (Saturday)

There are just two more games left for head coach Butch Davis before he makes parole from what’s going on in Southwest Miami-Dade with this team. For a squad who has won just one game in their last 17 chances, there is little hope of much changing as the number of losses continue to add up.

FSU Seminoles at Boston College Eagles (Saturday)

The win last Saturday for the ‘Noles over the ‘Canes, the first since 2016, kept FSU’s dreams of being bowl eligible alive for at least one more week. It’s almost like two years ago, when the ‘Noles were looking to be bowl eligible and needed a last second win over the Eagles on the road.

Florida Gators at Missouri Tigers (Saturday)

The positive side of two teams being 5-5 entering this game is that someone must win and become bowl eligible. No, it’s actually in the rules that there can not be a tie. If you’re Florida, you’d rather get it out of the way now instead of making next week’s rivalry game with FSU mean even more.

FAMU Rattlers vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (Saturday)

The annual Florida Classic returns after a year off during the pandemic – and while FAMU is the odds-on favorite, they are also on a nine-game losing streak in this series, so anything goes. Do yourself a favor: get to one of these games at some point in your football rooting life.

Other State Games

The FAU Owls are on the road for a noon kickoff Saturday against Western Kentucky. The USF Bulls are on the road to face Tulane while the team they play next week, the UCF Knights, are at home against UConn.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are at home against the San Francisco 49ers while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to wait until Monday to take on the New York Giants at home.