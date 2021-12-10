NFL Players, Bronco Teammates Pay Tribute to Demaryius Thomas

Former NFL wide receiver and 5-time Pro Bowler Demaryius Thomas has died at the age of 33. Thomas was one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, winning the Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Thomas most recently played in 2019 for the New York Jets but announced his retirement from football in June 2021. Thomas ended his NFL career with 69 touchdowns, 777 catches and 10,552 total yards of offense.

Thomas was highly respected and well liked around the football world, as evidenced by the outpouring of emotional tributes after news of his death broke.

Former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas was found deceased in his home this evening, according to Roswell, Ga., police. Preliminary information, according to police, is that his death stemmed from a medical issue.



Demaryius would've been 34 on Christmas. Incredibly sad. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 10, 2021

Many of his Denver Broncos teammates were heartbroken at the news.

RIP DT Love you bro . — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) December 10, 2021

I learned so much from this man…one of the most powerful & graceful & smooth athletes I’ve ever been around…and then he was funny & smart & awesome to be around too…I am in tears…I love ya, DT! 🙏💔😢 pic.twitter.com/KXrlucJAQ4 — JoelDreessen (@JoelDreessen) December 10, 2021

Love forever bro 🕊 pic.twitter.com/eUQDBR8WP5 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) December 10, 2021

DT sat with my son son the entire plane ride home from Super Bowl, held him on his lap on Bus, carried him and hoisted him on fire truck during the parade and celebrated with him as if his own kid. I hope my son remembers 88. pic.twitter.com/tpByZZaklo — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 10, 2021

This is who my friend was. Always Smiling. I love you DT #RIP 💔 pic.twitter.com/jL9jI0Qe93 — Brandon McManus (@thekidmcmanus) December 10, 2021

Thomas also spent time on the New England Patriots, prompting some involved with the organization to express their sadness -- including Julian Edelman, who Thomas faced twice in the AFC Championship.

Devastating news. I only played with DT for a couple weeks, but he immediately made an impression. Will be missed by many 💔 pic.twitter.com/4iWe0gQ1ku — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 10, 2021

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who played against Thomas in a Super Bowl, also posted a tribute to Thomas.

Other Denver Broncos greats came out to show their respect for the team's second-leading receiver in yards with 9,055.

I'm just shocked to hear that Demaryius Thomas has died. Gone way to soon. Honored to have known you brutha. R.I.P! — Terrell Davis (@Terrell_Davis) December 10, 2021