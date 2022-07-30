NFL training camp brawls: Tracking the scuffles in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

NFL training camp isn’t supposed to have too much contact – but sometimes it’s inevitable.

Just ask Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who got into it on Saturday with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips.

With training camp brawls seemingly becoming more and more common every year, here’s a list of the scuffles in 2022:

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

July 30: Bills QB Josh Allen, DT Jordan Phillips

#Bills QB .@JoshAllenQB got into a fight at the end of practice with 6'6, 341 pound DT Jordan Phillips.pic.twitter.com/7TV4o6Diz9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 30, 2022

Allen and Phillips kick things off in 2022. The former seemed to get upset at the latter after he was shoved following the whistle. Considering Allen is the Bills’ franchise cornerstone and their best shot at reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994, Phillips might want to be more careful next time.